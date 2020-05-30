A Ugandan domestic helper has been arrested after she allegedly fatally stabbed her employer in Saudi Arabia.

According to Gulf News, the suspect had inflicted nine knife stabs on her woman employer who was in her 60s and killed her on the spot in the latter’s house located in the Governorate of Al Magarda in south-western Saudi Arabia.

“When police reached the scene of crime, they found the alleged killer hiding inside a room of the house. Police removed the room door, arrested the maid and seized the crime tool,” the news website reported.

She had a self-inflicted stab suspected to be a suicide attempt, the paper said.

The motive for the murder is not clear yet. The victim employed the suspected killer about three months ago, according to the report.