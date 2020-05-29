The Uganda Revenue Authorities custom’s boss Dickson Kateshumbwa announced his resignation from the tax body after 14 years of service. No one expected him to go now. He did.

Kateshumbwa, one of the people once looked at to replace former URA boss Doris Akol, broke the news of his departure himself through an email to staff on Friday May 29. Two other URA bosses are expected to exit the tax body.

“Today after more than 14 years of service in the authority I have decided to end my tour of duty ahead of my contractual period with immediate effect,” reads his email to staff in part.

Dickson expressed delight for having been privileged to server for the tax collectors where he served under various dockets in his 14 glorious years of service. One can clearly see he didn’t want to go but circumstances beyond him pushed him to see the exit door.

“I have been privileged to serve in Customs, Tax Investigations and Domestic Taxes in addition to holding the WCO Chairmanship, Chairman Board of Trustees URA Staff Retirements Benefits Scheme, among others. I am particularly proud of the great countless reforms implemented that transferred Customs,” he observed, before adding that the experience gained while serving will be “greatly put to use in my next occupation.”

He also thanked all staff that have worked with him directly or indirectly over the years, with special special appreciation reserved for specially; the Airbus, the DT F1 group, Senior Management colleagues for the great teamwork, spirit and comradeship since 2011 when he joined Senior bench.

He further thanked the URA Board of Directors for having given him the opportunity to serve and for the leadership and teamwork.

“I have given my youthful service to URA, served diligently and leave with my spirits very high and will be forever indebted to URA.” He added.

Below is his resignation email on full:

Good evening staff

Today after more than 14 years of service in the authority I have decided to end my tour of duty ahead of my contractual period with immediate effect. I have been privileged to serve in Customs, Tax Investigations and Domestic Taxes in addition to holding the WCO Chairmanship, Chairman Board of Trustees URA Staff Retirements Benefits Scheme, among others. I am particularly proud of the great countless reforms implemented that transferred Customs. This experience will be greatly put to use in my next occupation.

I want to take this opportunity to thank all staff that have worked with me directly or indirectly over the years. Special appreciation to the great Airbus team and recently the DT F1 group.

Special appreciation also to my Senior Management colleagues for the great teamwork, spirit and comradeship since 2011 when I joined Senior bench. I thank the URA Board of Directors for having given me the opportunity to serve. Thank you CG for the leadership and teamwork.

I have given my youthful service to URA, served diligently and leave with my spirits very high and will be forever indebted to URA.

Stay Blessed.

‘Every job is a self portrait of the person who does it. Autograph your work with excellence’

DICKSONS C. KATESHUMBWA|Commissioner Domestic Taxes/ Chairman WCO Council