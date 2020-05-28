Police in Kabale District is investigating circumstances under which a Ugandan national was allegedly kidnapped in Rwanda on Monday morning.

Tugumisirize Obed Nicholas alias Kacucu was allegedly kidnapped by the Rwandan security forces that were deployed along the border when he dared to cross into their country.

Tugumisirize is a resident of Kitojo cell Kacerere ward in Katuna town council Kabale district.

Elly Maate, Kigezi regional police spokesperson has confirmed the news.

“It’s alleged that on the 25/05/2020 at around 11:00 hrs, the victim who is a resident of Kitojo cell Kacerere ward Katuna town council Kabale district while together in the garden with the wife at Kitojo cell which is at Uganda /Rwanda boarder, the husband who was on the opposite side of the garden mysteriously went missing”. Maate said

According to Maate, the wife reportedly waited for his husband up to around 17:00 hrs in vein and she went home.

Police has immediately initiated inquiries which are underway to establish his whereabouts.

This case has been registered at Kabale police under file number CRB 546/2020.

Rwanda closed her borders with Uganda on the 27th of February 2020 after Kigali accused Uganda of aiding and giving comfort to her enemies among other issues.

Since then, borders have been closed to date. Rwanda issued strict guidelines to her citizens not to cross to Uganda until relations normalized.