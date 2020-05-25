OPEN LETTER TO THE POLITICAL LEADERS OF UGANDA

Greeting in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ.

To those of you who are truly committed to the building of our nation into a desirable place to live, one we can be proud of, thank you. However, I would be failing in my duty if I did not bring to your attention what is Divinely required of you and urge your throughful consideration. You bear heavy responsibilities especially in these times when the threat of a global evil agenda is knocking at the door of our beloved nation. Oh Uganda, may God uphold thee!

In the face of this danger, there is no escaping either the gravity or the totality of this threat if we are to ensure the survival of what truly makes us as a nation whose God is the true God. We know from proverbs 14:34 that “righteousness exalts a nation”, and believe me this goes beyond holding “prayer breakfasts” and merely giving God lip service in your speeches. Therefore, I do ask every politician to re-examine his or her own conscience as far as this imminent matter is concerned, and to recognise the nature of our country’s peril.

Proverbs 29:2 says, “when the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth the rule, the people moan”. Uganda will turn out to be a reflection of either the righteous being in authority, in which the people rejoice, or the wicked, bearing the rule in which case the people moan. The events of recent months will help to illuminate your stand in matters concerning God’s agenda and or otherwise the enemy’s global agenda. Please, don’t give us reason to suspiciously watch you.

For instance, there are conditions which the ugandan people would never consent to. So I hope you bear this in mind as one who truly cares not only for the wellbeing but also for the freedom of the people or else it would tantamount to some kind of raping of human rights. Using a crisis, a time to darkness, to pass or impose certain laws would not be any different from the time that was chosen by Jesus’ detractors to arrest Him; “when I was daily with in the temple ye stretched forth no hands against me: but this is your hour, and the power of darkness”- Luke 22:53.

Unfortunately, you have not even spared place of worship as your tentacles have spread across and seen and felt. The “clergy” who have been infected by dirty politics have brought this contagious bug to the churches, infecting the flock with it and thus ravaging it by causing division using the hate that is witnessed. You must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, especially when it extends to matters of faith.

Guard against the temptation of playing God like other States have seemingly done, because if you do, you can count on us to resist you with our very life: “and they overcame him by the blood of the lamb, and by the word of their testimony. And they loved not their lives into death” – Revelation 12:11. We are as a people inherently and historically devoted to God. And also please, stop the arrogance of trying to resist certain men and women of God just because they are not your preference by deciding for the people who they should or should not listen to. This is also playing God we will resist it.

Dear politician, if it looks like tyranny, talks like tyranny and walks like tyranny it is not constitutional democracy. This self deluded arrogance which goes like this: “my version of Christianity is right, and yours is wrong, and because you are wrong, your freedom of worship doesn’t need to be taken into account”, should have no place in a civilised society. Look at the historical tyrannies and show me the difference between them and this kind of attitude. There is none.

Dear politician, don’t get us to the place where we have to make a choice between you and God: “judge for yourselves whether it is right in God’s sight to listen to you rather than God” – Acts 4:19. Be God- conscious in your responsibilities. Surround yourself with real men and women of God; the ones you can consult with about the mind of God concerning any matter, not the ones that are merely your puppets. The good news is such men and women who hear God exist. The bad news is these are the ones that have fallen prey to the slandering, blackmailing, patronising and lying machinery of the dirty politician. The naive segment of the public has been hoaxed by this machinery of dirty politicians.

Dear politician, these issues are for you to deal with. No other person will deal with them for you. In these last days, those who make themselves our enemies, that is, enemies of God, are setting themselves up for a fall. They are “kicking against the pricks”. The cup of their rebellion is almost full before God, waiting to be poured upon them in judgement.

Dear politician, you can ignore God but you cannot ignore the consequences of ignoring God.

Prophet Elvis Mbonye

Founder and President Zoe Fellowship Ministries.