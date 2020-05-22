Although Facebook blogger Ashiraf Kato aka Ashburg Katto has openly come out and declared he has crossed from People Power pressure group to National Resistance Movement (NRM), some of his critics claim that he has all along been a spy planted by President Yoweri Museveni to keep tracking Kyadondo MP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine’s moves and report directly to the intelligence operatives.

On Tuesday, Ashburg Katto and events promoter Balaam Barugahara shared photos showing them, social media influencer Ray Supasta, with President Yoweri Museveni at one of his cattle farms. Ashburg revealed that Museveni donated five cows to him and promised to implement his Ghetto Initiative proposal after the lockdown.

He even went on local media and apologised to Museveni and Balaam whom he has abused for years, stung Bobi Wine as a stingy man who has done nothing for him apart from taking selfies with him, and then pledged to market Museveni’s 2021 presidential campaign and push for first son Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s 2026 presidential bid.

But some people questioned the photos, wondering how Museveni could have met people at his farm with no masks on or any social distancing on Monday yet he has been emphasizing Covid19 preventive measures. These critics claimed that Ashburg met Museveni as early as 2018 after the Arua ordeal in which Bobi Wine’s driver was shot in the People Power principal’s car.

“This chap is going around lying that he visited Museveni farm yesterday. Let no one lie to you. Museveni has not been doing his farming thing since Covid-19 took over economies. Museveni does not meet idlers now. Yesterday [Monday], Museveni had a Cabinet meeting. You should all know how it was delayed. He had no time for his farm yesterday while preparing for a national address,” claimed journalist Jacob Odongo Seaman.

“Ashburg… met Museveni in or around October 2018. After the Arua debacle that is. He has been in the system for a while. Looks like someone threatened to expose him, hence coming out of the yellow closet. I know a couple of Janus-faced guys in Opposition but like Ass-bag, let them come out on their own. That picture Ass-bag has released of himself with Museveni cannot have been taken yesterday or last week or whatever. We know why.”

But Ashburg denies having been working for Museveni over the years and dismisses claims that he was even bribed to keep spying on People Power as early as 2018. He further argues that there is no way he could have spied on Bobi yet he was the one who even pushed the singer-turned-politician to dream bigger than being an MP.

“TVO and Full Figure claimed Museveni bribed me with Shs70 million yet I have never eaten even 50 shillings from Museveni,” Ashburg said in a media interview.

“I am the one who proposed the idea of okwambala engule (wearing the crown of victory). Even in the first meeting Bobi Wine came to announce to the ghetto people he has joined politics and to ask them to follow him in politics like they were following him in music, I raised my hand and told him I was seeing him as Museveni’s opponent, not just an MP. But people like TVO, Full Figure and Fred Lumbuye Kajubi are on a mission to kill People Power.”