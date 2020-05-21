Watchman Ministries Pastor Joseph Kabuleta has questioned the intelligence of supporters of First Son and Presidential Advisor on Special Operations Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba vending his presidential bid.

Known for kissing Prophet Elvis Mbonye’s shoes, Kabuleta was last year arrested and detained over his weekly rant in which he shredded Lt Gen Muhoozi and his alleged plan to succeed Museveni as President.

“It’s nice to see that Muhoozi’s bevy of well-paid promoters is finally earning their dimes. They must be on a mega payroll to believe that someone as dull and lifeless as him can be president. Museveni would have to put us all to sleep before that happens. Mutubalemu ku magezi,” Kabuleta wrote then.

And even after he was detained over cyber harassment and offensive communication, the former sports reporter-turned-pastor has not given up on attacking the First Son whose supporters have been working hard to market as the best replacement when Museveni finally retires from the top position he has held since 1986.

Kabuleta’s latest rant came after Muhoozi Kainerugaba scoffed at the Bobi Wine-led People Power for copying his red beret idea, which he claimed he and his uncle Gen Salim Saleh had introduced in the national army UPDF.

“’People Power’ we just laugh! You’ve always tried to be like me but you can’t. Copying my beret that I introduced to the UPDF, poorly trying to copy me. Why don’t you coin your own beret? The maroon/red beret is ours. Muhoozi and Afande Saleh!” Muhoozi recently claimed.

But Kabuleta described such thinking as childish and wondered how anyone in their right senses can support a person like Muhoozi, more so believe that he can become Uganda’s 10th president.

“We can no longer claim to be surprised by such infantile Tweets. We are now used to them. What surprises me, however, is that there are some (would-be) intelligent people who are convinced that he is the next president of Uganda,” said Kabuleta.