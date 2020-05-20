At a time when the tears of the people of Kasese who have been ravaged by the heavy downpour seems to bother not many, Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu has handed over 13 million shillings to help those affected.

On the cash donation handed over to Kasese Woman MP Winnie Kizza, Bobi Wine said that the money had been contributed by members of his People Power pressure group both within and outside Uganda.

He also extended his appreciation to those who had positively responded to the call and contributed towards bailing out the people of Kasese, saying that such is a spirit that all Ugandans should embrace at all times.

“We handed over a contribution of 13,500,000/= (Thirteen Million, Five Hundred Thousand Shillings) to Hon. Winnie Kiiza to assist our sisters and brothers who are affected by flooding in Kasese district. This money was contributed by ourselves as well as comrades in Uganda and abroad.

I am very grateful to all of you who have responded to our call and made contributions to this noble cause. To you comrades in Kasese, we stand with you and pray for you.” Bobi Wine later posted on his Facebook page.

Kizza, on behalf of the Kasese recipients thanked Bobi Wine and others for the contribution and also called for more support as her subjects continue suffering due to thd floods that have since destroyed people livelihood in the sub region.