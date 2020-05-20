Ashburg Katto, the former People Power pressure group blogger and close ally of Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine has told top supporters of the political movement and its leader to stop demonising him for crossing to President Yoweri Museveni’s National Resistance Movement (NRM) party or else he will expose more of their dark secrets.

On Tuesday, Ashburg Katto came out to officially declare that he has crossed from Bobi Wine’s People Power to Museveni’s NRM after a deal brokered by events promoter Balaam Barugahara materialised.

“I am Ashburg Kato formerly of People Power but now in NRM. As if now I subscribe to the National Resistance Movement. I am here to apologise to President Museveni and promoter Balaam Barugahare for the attacks against them on social media,” Ashburg said, alongside fellow social media influencer Ray Supasta who also apologized and joined NRM.

Katto accused Bobi Wine of being stingy with his money and accused those defending him of being dishonest with themselves. He threatened to expose them for backbiting their boss.

“Apart from posting us, taking pictures with him and his family, giving us mentions, making for us cheap parties at Busabaala, what else sensible has he ever done for us and the entire firebase army or people power fraternity? I dare my colleagues, l dare them, let even one of them come out and show the world just one thing Bobi did for them,” Bobi Wine dared.

“And please don’t provoke me, don’t provoke me to speak dirty because what happens in Las Vegas stays in Las Vegas. You idiots insulting me, should I bring screen shots of our whatsapp groups of how we’ve all been backbiting him on how he has added nothing to us?? Should I?”

Katto then reminded Bobi Wine body guard Eddie Mutwe, Shafi Adams, Malidadi, Senior Ronie, Zawedde Viola, Nheto Qlan, Mayi, Kayabula, Joseph Washington and others of how they are all aware of the way they have been backbiting Bobi Wine in their Whatsapp group.

“We all know deep; don’t provoke me,” he concluded.