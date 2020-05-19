Timothy Ainomugisha, a nine -year old primary four pupil at Muhanga Golden Primary School has donated two liters of diesel worth 7000 to Rukiga District Covid-19 taskforce to help in the fight against coronavirus.

While handing over his contribution to the Rukiga Resident District Commissioner Pulkeria Mwiine Muhindo at the District headquarters in Saturday morning, Ainomugisha said that he got the money after selling a rabbit from his project.

Ainomugisha said he has been listening radios about how the District is struggling to transport patient’s especially expectant mothers to hospitals due to lack of fuel.

Receiving the money, Muhindo commended Ainomugisha for being a patriotic Ugandan. She also commended parents and his teachers for nurturing this child saying that this is the right way to set a good foundation for the

future generation.

Muhindo urged parents to refocus their energies towards the proper nurturing and fostering religious morals into their children when they are still young such that they can raise responsible citizens.