A bitter row has erupted between the Kabale District Resident Commissioner Darius Nandinda and security chiefs over failing to manage the curfew.

The RDC caused a war of words on Friday after claiming that people in Kabale town had continuously disobeyed curfew orders, and that security had remained adamant over the matter.

On the 31st of March while addressing the nation, President Museveni among other measures instituted a curfew for the whole country to start at 7pm as one of the ways of controlling the spread of covid-19 in the country.

While addressing the Kabale District Task Force at National Teachers College Kabale Main Hall, Nandinda challenged security chiefs who were in attendance that all players had done their part as far as covid-19 is concerned, except security.

“Mr.DPC and the UPDF commander we are doing badly on the curfew. By 7pm people are still moving in town. When we had started, people were observing the curfew but now that have neglected.”

“Last night I moved from Lake Bunyonyi people were moving at night and were very drunk. Where do they drink from? All bars along Lake Bunyonyi were open. And it’s not only on Lake Bunyonyi elsewhere bars are working,” Nandinda said.

But the Kabale District Police Commander ASP Brian Ampeire hit back claiming the police force had only one vehicle to move around the whole of Kabale district to enforce the curfew.

Ampeire requested for an additional support of more vehicles and fuel for that matter.

The commander of the 19th Battalion in Kabale Lt. Col. Robert Nahamya revealed in the meeting that some Rwandans, despite heavy deployment of the UPDF along the borders had continued to infiltrate into the country, in search for food.

“It’s a matter of life and death there. They [Rwandans] will dare cross to Uganda in search for food, because they can’t die there yet they have relatives. But the UPDF has done its best, it has sent back thousands of them back to their country after being intercepted entering Uganda.” Nahamya said.

UPDF deployed soldiers along the Uganda Rwanda boarders after Rwandans continued to pour themselves into Uganda after Kigali reported several cases of the deadly pandemic.

Uganda has so far recorded 203 cases of covid-19.