A Kenyan truck driver who has been hospitalized at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital has been discharged after healing from the covid-19.

He was discharged on Wednesday morning after testing negative several times during treatment.

The patient who entered Uganda on 19th April and samples taken confirmed positive on 23rd April when his vehicle has already crossed to Rwanda.

He was intercepted at Cyanika border post in Kisoro when he was returning from Rwanda on 24th of April, and was admitted at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital.

The patient tested negative on 8th ,9th and 10th May 2020.

Dr Sophie Namasopi, the hospital director lauded the Kenyan driver for being cooperative for the days he was admitted.

According to Dr Namasopi, the patient took doctors’ advice religiously.

Alfred Beaigensi,the Kabale District Health officer hailed doctors for defeating a disease that has scared super Power countries.

Beaigensi said Kabale Regional Referral Hospital was more prepared to handle the disease .

Darius Nandinda,the Kabale Resident District Commissioner who’s also the chairperson of the Kabale District task force said healing the patient was a big achievement for Kabale regional referral hospital.

The patient, speaking to journalists said he was extremely happy after getting healed.

He appreciated health workers at the hospital,and described them as brothers and sisters.

Uganda has so far recorded 126 Covid-19 cases.