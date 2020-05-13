Interdicted RDC of Jinja District Mr Eric Joseph Sakwa has run to court seeking it’s intervention in the matter of his “illegal” eviction from office.

In the application notice seen by Watchdog Uganda , Sakwa argues that the actions by the Secretary to the presidency Hajji Yunus Kakande were illegal since interdiction basing of any cases before court is not among the terms stipulated in the terms of his appointment.

Sakwa through his lawyers Alaka and company advocates further argues that the application is based on the fact that he had established that the author of the interdiction notice issued on May 8 had not received instructions from the appointing authority – the President of Uganda and therefore the order was illegal.

He also informed court that he was threatened with eviction from office and therefore asked that court bars the execution of the interdiction order by the respondents, who include Attorney General and Hajji Yunus Kakande and or their agents.

Sakwa also seeks court to award him costs in the matter , quash the interdiction untill the legally acceptable procedures for interdiction are observed.

“It is just and equitable that the purported interdiction which was irregularly awarded is quashed and the respondents and or their agents are prohibited from putting the applicant out of office untill a proper procedure for his interdiction is followed.” Reads the application notice in part.