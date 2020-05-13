Pastor Robert Kayanja of Miracle Centre Cathedral Rubaga has lashed out at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) management over their plan to demolish his multi-billion mansion which is located in Kawuku, Bunga near Lake Victoria.

KCCA, last Friday revealed that they were going to demolish all structures that were put up within 200 metre- radius from Lake Victoria shoreline saying that they were constructed illegally.

“During our tour, we have realized that many permanent structures were put up illegally. They didn’t get permission from KCCA and they are the reason why Lake Victoria is retaliating. No permanent structures are allowed to be built within 200 metres near water bodies. So we are going to demolish them and we shall not compensate owners,” Peter Ssetenda, an Environmental Officer at KCCA said.

He said some of the structures that were going to be demolished included businessman Ham Kiggundu and Pastor Kayanja’s mansions both located in Kawuku. Others to be demolished are Ddungu Beach Resort and Mulungu beach.

However, speaking to the local media this week, Pastor Kayanja said his house was not about to be swallowed up by lake water.

He took journalists around his house and compound, saying that just like in developed countries, some individuals feel comfortable building near water, as long as they do not violate any environment.

Kayanja said he built his house 18 years ago and he obtained a certificate and his house’s plan was approved by KCCA.

“KCCA has the mandate to issue licenses to build and they must have seen the place here unless they don’t know what they are doing,” he told New Vision newspaper on Tuesday.

“It is KCCA that authorised me to build here 18 years ago, whoever is claiming that my house is illegal should go back to the archives to verify the years,” he said.

According to Pastor Kayanja, KCCA should know what to do and avoid apportioning blame, which he said would be like shooting in their own foot.