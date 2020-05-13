Police in Kabale district is investigating circumstances under which two men badly assaulted a 21 year old albino.

The assaulted albino currently admitted at Kabale regional referral hospital in Kabale municipality has been identified as Boaz Mwebesa a mechanic, resident of Bataka Cell Kirigime ward Southern division Kabale municipality, but born from Mushenyi A village Butanda Sub County Kabale district.

The Kigezi region Police spokes person Elly Maate said that Mwebesa has identified his perpetrators as Bruce Anguzo, the owner of Anguzu Motor Spares in Kabale main garage together with another man only identified as Happy.

Maate said that Mwebesa on Sunday while at Anguzu’s spare parts shop in Kabale main garage was hit severely on the head, arms, face and around the ribs which resulted him severe bleeding all over the body. Maate said that the suspects reportedly left Mwebesa unconscious until he was discovered by the Kabale District Police Commander Brian Ampaire who rushed him to Kabale regional referral hospital for treatment.

Maate noted that preliminary reports indicate that the suspects had borrowed Mwebesa 120,000 shillings for spare parts which he had not paid back and assaulted him accusing him of defaulting. Maate said the two are currently being hunted to help in Police investigations.