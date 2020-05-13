Eric Sakwa, the recently interdicted Jinja Resident District Commissioner is likely to face other charges of embezzling of public funds and abuse of office following his refusal to handover the Shs55m which was allocated to each RDC by the government to fight Coronavirus in their districts.

While handing over office to Jinja District Internal Security Officer (DISO) Lt Obadiah Musimenta on Monday as he was instructed by the Secretary Office of the President Hajj Yunus Kakande, Sakwa gave out only files and papers but failed to hand over receipts, cheque books and account numbers on which the money was wired to.

A matter that prompted Musimenta to request for the money verbally so that he saves himself from the probable scandal “Mr Sakwa you have not given me the money which your office received from the government to fight Corona Virus in Jinja. The struggle to end the virus is still on and the office of RDC has no money how do you expect me to handle?” Musimenta asked Sakwa.

In response, Sakwa said he used Shs54m and he was remaining with a balance of Shs1m which he is not willing to give out “I have used all the shs54m and only have Shs1m on my account which I can’t give out” he said Sakwa.

This prompted Musimenta to rush to Jinja Chief Administration Officer (CAO) William Kanyesigye and reported the matter, Kanyesigye gave Sakwa one week to present a full accountability report of Shs55M.

“Mr.Sakwa you have one week to write an accountability report of that money or else you risk your self to be re-arrested,” said Kanyesigye.

Sakwa alongside two others were recently charged with three counts of manslaughter, theft and malicious damage stemming from the death of a one Charles Isanga, a trader from Lwanda village in Mafubira sub-county, Jinja district. They were remanded to Kirinya Prison only to be granted bail two weeks back.