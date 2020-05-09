People Power pressure group top blogger Ashburg Katto has fired back at supporters of Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine who have been criticising him for receiving Covid19 relief food items and cash from First Son and President Yoweri Museveni Advisor for Special Operations Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Lt Gen Kainerugaba, an alleged rival of Bobi Wine, in the race to succeed President Museveni, sent the relief items to bloggers through events promoter Balaam Barugahara. After getting the food, and some few millions of money , Ashburg Katto went on social media to praise Muhoozi and Balaam for responding to the cries of bloggers.

“Last week, I posted that even bloggers are badly off and we needed some help. Well, that post didn’t go unnoticed. Friends of Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba through Balaam Barugahara have donated maize flour, rice, sugar, milk powder, beans and cooking oil to all the bloggers in Uganda. I, Ashburg Katto, am going to receive this relief on behalf of bloggers,” he wrote.

But supporters of People Power and Bobi Wine accused him of betraying the Kyadondo East MP and his political struggle while others said it was now no longer a rumour that Ashburg Katto was a mole sent by Museveni and Muhoozi into the People Power camp.

In his response to the aggrieved People Power supporters, Ashburg said those attacking him do not love Bobi Wine more than he does because he even has a tattoo of the singer-turned-politician’s pressure group printed on his body, and that receiving help from Muhoozi doesn’t mean he has crossed from People Power to NRM.

“I forgive all my critics because they have nothing to say. Gen Muhoozi is a great person and I thank him for saving us from hunger. Food has no political boundaries, you saw Bobi Wine delivering food to the taskforce, he didn’t think about us,” Ashburg said in a media interview.

“These guys can’t offer you relief in times of need but they will feed you with all sorts of insults. I don’t care about them, let them say what they want to say, even if they unfollow me on social media, it’s okay, let them go ahead.”