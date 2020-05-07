The Honorary Consul of Nepal to Uganda Dr Sudhir Ruparelia has assured the Nepalese nationals living in Uganda that the East African country has the capacity to take good care of them during the ongoing countrywide lockdown caused by Covid-19.

“We feel that the Nepalese community in Uganda is safe. They are all in good hands and it is the same elsewhere in Africa. Employers in Uganda look after their employees. The Nepalese in Uganda have access to Healthcare, accommodation and financial service,” Dr Sudhir told Kosh Raj Koirala, a Nepalese journalist during an online interview a few days ago.

The property mogul added that in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, the consulate he leads sent out a circular asking Nepalese who wanted to be flown back to Nepal but no one showed interest to leave Uganda and luckily enough no Nepalese national has been diagnosed with the pandemic.

“There is no issue so and in case we get any, we shall be able to solve it. We are ready to deal with any challenge.”

Uganda currently hosts over 300 Nepalese nationals and according to Dr Sudhir, plans are underway to register all of them once the coronavirus pandemic ends. This is intended to improve communication.

While presenting his credentials to the Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kutesa, in March, Sudhir, who is also the Chairperson of Ruparelia Group of Companies said the decision by Nepal and Uganda to establish a consulate was an important step towards establishing a strong relationship between the two countries.

He added that the consulate was to act as a bridge to promote trade, share Nepal’s experience in tourism and provide consular services to Nepalese citizens living in Uganda.