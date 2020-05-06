Africell Uganda has answered President Yoweri Museveni’s call for vehicles to help in the fight against COVID-19 by donating three pickup trucks.

Mr Ziad Daoud, the CEO, was on Tuesday joined by Irene Kaggwa Sewankambo, the Uganda Communications Commission Acting Executive Director, as the brand new Tata vehicles were handed over to the Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Diana Atwiine.

Commenting on the donation, which also included an assortment of foodstuffs, the Africell Uganda CEO said: “Africell cares about the community, and together we will beat the COVID.”

On her part, the UCC Ag. Executive Director thanked Africell for their “gesture of kindness and togetherness with the Government and people of Uganda in the COVID-19 fight.”

The Ministry of Health tweeted: “On behalf of the National Taskforce, Diana Atwiine received a donation from Africell of 3 brand new Tata Xenon pickups, 1 tonne of posho, 1 tonne of rice and 1 tonne of soya beans to support the COVID-19 response activities.”

President Museveni has consistently said he targets to mobilise 10 pickups per district to support the campaign against COVID-19.

The communications sector supports the Government’s COVID-19 response, with policy guidance from the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, together with the agencies under its supervision such as UCC, and partner telecom providers and broadcasters, playing a critical role in ensuring connectivity and getting the right message across to the people.