Police in Kabale District on Wednesday morning arrested three motorcyclists transporting twenty four jerrycans full of Waragi.

The three were traveling from Mitooma District to Kabale and were intercepted at Kaharo road block.

The arrested are Kabegambire Obedi ,25 , Nturanabo Gerivazi ,27, and Musinguzi Habert, 29 all residents of Kabale two village Karimbe parish Mitooma district.

They were riding motorcycles UFA 044N, UEL 210G and UES 051P all bajaj boxer, respectively.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi Regional Police Spokesperson speaking to our reporter said security has launched investigations to establish where exactly the brew was being taken despite the presidential directive of closing bars .

Kabale district task force recently suspended distilling of Waragi to avoid inter boarder business that put the population at risk of spreading Covid-19.

This case has been registered at Kabale police under file number SD 20/06/05/2020 .