Catherine Ndamira, the Kabale District woman Member of Parliament on Thursday donated a consignment of ten tonnes of Maize flour to the Kabale District Task Force.

The maize flour, that cost at least Shs 20 million will be distributed to the people that have been hit hard by the Covid-19 lockdown within Kabale District.

Receiving the donation, the chairman of the Kabale District task force Mr Darius Nandinda praised the legislator for following presidential directives on Covid-19 donations.

The consignment was received after the district task force meeting that was held at national teachers college Kabale.

Museveni a month ago banned politicians and other people against using the Covid-19 lockdown opportunity to search for cheaper popularity by donating to the public themselves.

Museveni advised them to give the donations to task forces that would do the distribution. He warned that whoever was caught against his advice would be charged with attempted murder.

Since then, several people and companies have donated different items including cash to the task force.

Uganda has recorded 83 Covid-19 cases.