Bedridden Mityana Municipality lawmaker Francis Zaake lost consciousness on Wednesday morning.

Bridget Namirembe, the wife of Zaake said the MP who still held by police despite the court order to unconditionally release him, lost consciousness which prompted them to transferred him from Kiruddu to Rubaga hospital.

Rubaga is the third hospital the youthful MP is being taken since police was forced by Zaake’s lawyers to release him from detention to seek medical assistance. Police refused to release him, instead, opting send him to Iran Ugandan hospital.

Iran Uganda hospital referred the legislator to Nsambya hospital for further management after he failed to respond to treatment. Instead, police drove him to Mityana to charge him. Zaake was literally lifted by police officers to the dock, where the magistrate declined to hear his case until he is in better state.

He was later driven to Kiruddu hospital where friends and colleagues who went to visit him have been turned away.

Zaake was arrested for defying President Museveni’s orders to distribute food. Mr Museveni had earlier on said that those who distribute food during the fight against the pandemic, were to face attempted murder charges.

And when Zaake dared, saying his constituents were suffering from pangs of hunger, he was arrested, handcuffed and whisked away. He later emerged from SIU Kireka with marks of torture all over his body.

Friend and colleague Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine said “Zaake is in very bad condition.”

“He is in hands of medical workers and God’s hands,” he said after visiting him at Rubaga hospital.

It is not the first time Zaake is treated at this hospital after running into trouble with the state. During the Arua fracas that saw Bobi Wine beaten to pulp by Special Forces who accused the legislator’s supporters of throwing stones at the presidential convoy, Zaake is one of the MPs who were beaten beyond recognition. He was later dumped at the gate of Rubaga hospital by unknown people.

On Tuesday evening, the president wondered during his televised address on Covid-19 why police would arrest Zaake over food distribution and leave ruling party leaders including ministers and legislators. It has since emerged among ministers who have distributed food against the presidential directive, was microfinance state minister Haruna Kasolo and primary education state minister Rosemary Sseninde. One of the most pronounced legislators who has gone against Covid19 guidelines is Hanifa Kawoya, woman MP Sembabule district.