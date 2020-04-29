The Joint Security Team have arrested two suspects for defying the Presidential directives intended to curb the spread of COVID 19.

The suspects are Disc Jockeys (DJ) Nabeta Nimrod of Galaxy FM and Walakira Shafiq.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango, the duo were picked by security team from Makindye Division, Kampala while distributing food.

Its alleged that the Prime Minister’s office had given them permission to distribute the food that was donated by well wishers to all the DJs.

“Nimrod instead of distributing food to the allocated group, he called people and started distributing it without observing the social distance,”Onyango said in a statement on Wednesday.

” He was supposed to deliver the food to DJs without gathering a crowd and he did the opposite.”

Nimrod and Walakira are currently detained at Katwe Police Station on charges of doing acts likely to spread infectious disease.

“Investigations into the allegations are underway.”