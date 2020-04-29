Wilfred Niwagaba, the Ndorwa East legislator in parliament on Tuesday gave out the Shs20 million covid-19 cash to sub-counties in his constituency to handle urgent services to the populace.

The controversial Shs20m cash was received by every legislator from parliament last week despite a High Court order stopping the payment.

The cash is part of the Shs10b which Parliament controversially allocated to itself during the debate and approval of the Shs304b supplementary budget for government to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Court had halted the payment until April 29.

Mp Niwagaba, who doubles as the shadow attorney General said parliament didn’t deserve the money.

He said whoever eats it will be cursed by angry Ugandans who are suffering as a result of the lockdown.

The four sub counties in Ndorwa East of Kaharo, Buhara, Maziba and Kyanamira will each bag Shs5 million.