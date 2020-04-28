Kabale District Covid-19 taskforce have resolved to ban all transit trucks from making stopovers in Kabale town, as a preventive measure aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 in the District.

The resolution was reached after a consensus between Kabale Municipality Mayor, Sentaro Byamugisha and the Kabale Resident District Commissioner Darius Nandinda.

The decision took effect on Monday until further notice.

Kisoro district COVID-19 taskforce recently also banned all long-distance truck from making stopovers in Kisoro town, as one of the measures to control the spread of coronavirus disease.

Kabale and Kisoro Districts being border Districts give way to transit trucks heading to Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Uganda has registered several cases of Covid-19 from truck drivers,especially from Kenya and Tanzania.

Sentaro said when the truck drivers make stopovers in Kabale town, they interact with people in Kabale, sleep in hotels, walk into markets while others engage themselves into sexual matters with the Kabale sex workers which may pose a threat of contracting Covid-19.

The Kabale District RDC Darius Nandinda said they will deploy security in Kabale town to make sure that all trucks are not allowed to park in town.