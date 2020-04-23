The Deputy Resident District Commissioner for Kyankwanzi Denis Nzeirwe has donated 200 kilograms of rice to the Journalists Association of Kabale in support of their role towards the fight against the spread of COVID 19 in Uganda.

The consignment was handed over to the Kabale district Covid19 task force on Wednesday , after their weekly meeting at National teachers college (NTC) Kabale.

Mr. Nzeirwe’s donation comes at a time when business and income generation has been greatly affected by the lockdown that was declared last month by President Yoweri Museveni in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID 19 in Uganda.

Media was not exceptional when companies started reducing activity and the number of Staff members in a move to reduce operational expenses.

Mr. Nzeirwe said he realized that despite being at the frontline of fighting the deadly Corona virus disease through informing the public, journalists have been left out of the bracket for Ugandan Citizens to receive government aid during the lockdown period.

Denis Nzeirwe hails from Kabale district in Ndorwa West. He also served as Deputy RDC for Kabale before he was transferred to Kyankwanzi district last year.

He explained that that after receiving an appeal on television by Uganda Journalists Association (UJA) President, Bashir Kazibwe Mbaziira, he was forced think about the media practitioners in Kabale district.

Nzeirwe further appealed to well-wishers for support to journalists as a way of motivating their unwavering contribution towards the fight against the deadly Coronavirus disease.

The Kabale Resident District Commissioner Darius Nadinda applauded Nzeirwe for the good gesture. Mr. Nandinda who is also the Team leader of the Kabale District COVID 19 task force said Mr. Nzeirwe had not only demonstrated a spirit of a Patriot, but also a true examplory character of a good leader.

Mr. Nandinda acknowledged that government should have considered field news reporters as a special interest group that needed relief consideration besides listing them among the essential service providers.

Before appealing for more support to the same cause, Mr. Nandinda emphasized that all donations to the media should be taken to the district task force to avoid exposing beneficiaries to the COVID 19.