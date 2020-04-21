Former Health Minister Maj Gen (Rtd) Jim Katuguugu Muhwezi might be remembered for his role in the Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (Gavi) scandal, and his attempts to clamp on media freedoms in his short stint in the Information and National Guidance docket, but if the video of him working on his wife Susan’s hair is anything to go by, then behind the tough politician and retired soldier could lie a lovely heart.

With the ongoing lockdown keeping millions of Ugandans at home, Muhwezi and his wife Susan, President Yoweri Museveni’s advisor on African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), have been locked at home as well.

Since Museveni threw Muhwezi out of Cabinet in 2016 after he lost his Parliamentary seat, the former Rujumbura County MP has been quiet: once in a while appearing at an event with his wife in tow, or for a function in the constituency he seeks to reclaim from Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) politician Fred Tumuheirwe Turyamuhweza.

The couple’s recent public appearance was at Bukoto’s Kabira Country Club where tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia hosted a Cocktail Party to celebrate his appointment as the Honorary of Consul of Nepal to Uganda. A month earlier, the Muhwezis had also been engaged in their daughter Samantha’s wedding in Munyonyo. But at all these events, there was little show of affection compared to what many, especially women, are reading from the viral video.

With the couple’s public appearances largely formal, the video of Jim doing Susan’s hair surprised and pleased some people on social media in equal measure because it seemed to let them in on the powerful Muhwezi’s love life.

Some people used the video to suggest that slay queens and side dishes would be in trouble if all husbands followed Muhwezi’s example, and gave time to their wives during and after the Covid lockdown. Others drew lessons from the example of Muhwezi and Susan, such as the need for one to marry a friend, and the importance of couples helping each other during the Coronavirus lockdown.