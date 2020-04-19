President Yoweri Museveni has warned people driving vehicles with fake essential services stickers, that he will have those cars confiscated.

Mr Museveni says a number of people received stickers after bribing issuing officials however, he did not spell out punishment for the government officials but individuals driving with fake stickers.

“Those who were bribing and getting stickers for their private cars will now have their vehicles confiscated. You are ‘killing’ Ugandans by refusing to co-operate. We shall also take you to court.

This week saw a rise of a number of private vehicles on the roads, to a point of causing traffic in Kampala city, despite the ongoing anti Covid-19 spread lock-down. The security mounted an operation mid week, ordering the car owners returning home, and those that refused, arrested.

Museveni, insists that private car owners must not drive on the roads unless they have an official sticker, or, if they are driving expectant mothers to hospitals.

The president ordered that private car owners park them, after it emerged that after closing down the public transport, shrewd people were using their private cars to transport non family members at exorbitant fares. Only those with stickers of essential services are now allowed on the roads including health, media, water, electricity, banks, telecoms, among others.

However a number of people had stormed roads with fake stickers, or, with legitimate stickers but wrong drivers cruising in the vehicles. The guidelines say, the vehicle and driver must correspondent to the service rendered.