A security structure under construction at Sudhir Ruparelia’s Shs36bn hotel project in Entebbe, has collapsed. Fortunately, no fatalities have been registered.

Entebbe Townclerk confirmed the hotel structure collapsed on Sunday morning however the cause of the collapse has not been established. Sudhir said investigations have already kicked-off and a few injured people under treatment.

Currently, police have sealed off the construction venue.

In an interview with Watchdog Uganda, Sudhir said “It is true. No one died and few injured are being treated at the Entebbe Hospital as these are contractors’ workers. We are investigating as it was contracted to a private contractor.”

Entebbe police boss Michael Kasigire said investigations are ongoing but blamed the constructor, Turnkey builders, for lack of due diligence.

Sudhir said work will resume once investigations are complete and he is assured of quality work and safety of the contractor’s workers.