Behind a law firm being ranked as the best, there are lawyers often working in the background.

Currently, Uganda has more than 770 law firms approved to offer services according to the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

And in those law firms, we have what we call top ranked lawyers who have done their best to ensure that they are on top of the game when it comes to handling legal cases.

Obviously no universally agreed principle for measuring the gauge lawyers , but in our compilation we considered the age and experience , influence and impact of the professionals.

Relatedly, we also looked at the diversity of practice areas these lawyers are engaged in, as well as the nature of clients and assignments handled.

See top 15 ranked lawyers in Uganda:

1.John W Katende- Katende Ssempebwa & Co. Advocates

2.Edward Katende Ssempebwa -Katende, Ssempebwa & Co. Advocates.

3. Alan Shonubi- Shonubi, Musoke & Co. Advocates.

4. Philip Karugaba – ENSafrica

5. Sim Katende -Katende,Ssempebwa & Co. Advocates.

6. Timothy Kanyerezi Masembe –MMAKS.

7. David FK Mpanga -A.F. Mpanga, Advocates.

8. Barnabas Tumusinguze – Sebalu & Lule Advocates and Legal Consultants.

9. Kabiito Karamagi- Ligomarc Advocates

10. Cephas Birungyi -Birungyi, Barata & Associates

11. Enos Tumusiime- Tumusiime, Kabega & Co Advocates

12. Macdusman W Kabega- Tumusiime, Kabega & Co Advocates

13. Noah Edwin Mwesigwa- Shonubi, Musoke & Co Advocates.

14. Joseph Matsiko- Kampala Associated Advocates (KAA)

15. Elly Karuhanga- Kampala Associated Advocates (KAA)