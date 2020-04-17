RelatedPosts Ugandan business WhatsApp group stops members from paying if unhappy with services a member has offered

At birth, he seemed to be healthy, but after awhile the nurses told the mother that Amos has a brain problem and removed water from his spine in reported attempt to save his life.

He was discharged and was under his mother’s care. After 1 year, the mother felt burdened by the child. She told the grandmother that she could no longer support the child and was going to leave Amos to die.

The Grandmother, on hearing the news, offered to take care of the child and took him to her home. She has from then, for 15 years tried to take care of the child with the little support she gets from trading at the local market.

“In these Quarantine times, I have no customers, and it is so hard for me to carter for Amos. His parents don’t support him yet Amos needs more than what someone at my age can offer.”, Grand mother laments.

Amos is extremely malnourished, thin, unable to speak yet can hear and so traumatized. He cannot excrete well and has to be helped by the Grand Parents, who also need to work so that they can provide for him.

The doctors say that a child like him can survive and have a life like a normal child, but they need special nutritious foods, and special health equipments like garters, wheel chair etc. Yet the Grandparents cannot afford them.

In these trying times, its praiseworthy to extend support to such very vulnerable families that are on the point of starving to death due to hunger before the COVID-19 disease.

Together we can help give Amos a better life

To support Amos and his family, send your in kind contribution to

One 4 Another children’s charity Mobile Money Number: 0780869323 or 0706443982.

Updates will be shared on our website: http://o4acharity.bitrix24. site