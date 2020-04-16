The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has warned Members of Parliament to stop addressing the media about the issue of Shs10 billion because they don’t know anything about it.

Kadaga said that it’s her duty and the commissioner of Parliament to speak about this money.

As one way of combating the ongoing Covid-19 from spreading and also empowering response teams in different sectors, Parliament was allocated Shs10b to facilitate Parliament and MPs for Covid-19 emergencies.

According to Kadaga, part of Shs 10bn is part of the Shs304b supplementary budget passed by Parliament last week.

She explained that part of the Shs10b will be used to maintain the ambulances contributed by Parliament and individual MPs, provide fuel and pay allowances for the drivers of the ambulances already released by MPs.

However, giving money to MPs has raised a lot of questions in the public forcing MPs to come out and defend themselves. However, on Thursday while opening the plenary, Kadaga directed them to desist from commenting on the issues which they are not sure of. She said this may bring them problems.

“Honourable members, I appeal to you members in the House, the issue of the Shs10bn, is the issue of the Parliamentary Commission, so members please stop discussing it, allow the commissioner and the Speaker to speak on their behalf. Just keep and go on with your life,” he said.