Mr Museveni who was addressing the nation on Wednesday at Nakasero State lodge said that most people in rural areas are always throwing stones to security officers who were implementing presidential directives.

“The other day we beat up some people who were throwing stones. Please stop throwing stones to officers because it can result in loss of life of an officer in case he was not having protective gears like one of the Police officers Aliong who was stoned in Kampala. So if you continue doing these officers will fire live bullets in self-defence,” he said.

“Not here in Kampala, here officers have protective gears but in rural areas, officers don’t have gears. You beat me and beat you until I subdue you, use force in self-defence and arrest. An attack on a soldier is a dangerous move, they are going to work but you attack them if you don’t stop, they can shoot you. You should issue them standing orders, how can you beat me? a soldier! I must make you lose appetite of beating.”

He added that no one is supposed to beat an officer who is enforcing the law or a directive. Last week a soldier was attacked by a civilian and his eye removed.