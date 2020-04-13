Susan Makula Nantaba, the girlfriend of Pastor Aloysius Bugingo has revealed why the man of God decided to leave her marital wife Teddy Naluswa to fall for her.

Her revelation followed a stiff reaction in the form of attacks from her social media followers after confessing how she couldn’t explain how much they love and cannot live without each other via her instagram page.

She further confessed how she was swimming in the sea love with Bujingo everyday that passes by.

However, the post seemed to be provocative to team Naluswa who attacked her before labeling her a ‘husband snatcher’.

“Husband snatcher relax the same way you snatched him is the same way some else will snatch him so relax and wait for your time and stop becoming a motivational speaker,” said Atuhuru Bridget.

Makula however, replied, “Laba ebinyiza. Banange let me concentrate more on my love. I can’t really explain how much we love each other because he found my fountain of love so sweeter. Sorry dear, check his face properly and see if he is your brother or husband.”

Team Naluswa again fired back and told her that she is always walking under the umbrella of guilt of stealing someone’s husband and promised her that one day she will pay for it. However, since Makula is in love with a pastor she decided to pray for them to also fall in love if they have never.

“Baby girl when you get someone who loves, you will then understand what I’m going through just happiness. But am praying for you to get someone who loves and start to mind your own businesses ” said Makula to one of the social media users.

“I feel sorry for those who follow me or search for me to abuse me. Dears you are going to get more sad for the rest of my life coz I only post my happiness. I pray you one day get some kind of happiness am enjoying.”