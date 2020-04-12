Another Ugandan has tested positive for Covid19, bringing the total number to 54, according to the minister of health, Jane Ruth Aceng.

The development has dampened the spirit of many Ugandans.

The new case comes after four patients were discharged on Saturday after they recovered from Covid19 following the treatment was provided at Entebbe Grade B Hospital.

Uganda had spent several days without registering a positive case, which had brought in New hope among Ugandans that may be the pandemic had been reigned in.

Ministry of health spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona said ‘a new case confirmed of Covid19 out of the 169 samples tested today at Uganda Virus Research Institute.”

The positive new case blows away hope that after the expiry of the 14 days lockdown expiring on Monday April 13, president Museveni might announce an extension in order to curb the Virus’s spread further. Cabinet will meet tomorrow to deliberate on results of the measures undertaken in the past weeks.