UPDF soldiers from Jinja Cantonment have participated in the door to door distribution of relief food to over 300 families of the vulnerable communities in the slum areas of Jinja.

The food was a donation to the district COVID 19 task force from the Indian community of Jinja in conjunction with Hared fuel Station in a bid to fight COVID19.

The RDC Jinja district who is also the district COVID 19 task force chairperson Mr Eric Sakwa headed the distribution exercise.

Areas that benefited from the relief food were Kakira, Nile Village, Bugembe( Budumbuli East and West) and Roko estates.

Each family received 5kgs of posho, 3kgs of beans and salt 500gms.

Distribution continues today.