Police in Kisoro district on Wednesday evening impound 11 vehicles for defying a presidential directive stopping public transport in the country.

Last month, President Yoweri Museveni suspended the use of public transport for 14 days in order to reduce the spread of the highly contagious Coronavirus (COVID-19). He also later suspended the use of private vehicles after owners abused the option and continued transporting people across the country.

The Kisoro district police commander Christopher Ruhunde said that they mounted an operation aimed at impounded vehicles that had defied the presidential directive.

Ruhunde said that the vehicles which were impounded for violating the directive are now parked at Kisoro Central police station.