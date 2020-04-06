Church of Uganda (C.O.U) has been put on spot again, as sexual harassment cases againt priests and Reverends keep piling every other month.

Currently, another Rev Canon of Bwera Church of Uganda Benon Mwebaze, has been ordered to leave his office over sex harassment allegations.

According to MK Newslink, over the weekend Rt Rev Johnson Twinomujini, the Bishop of West Ankole Diocese suspended Mwebaze with immediate effect to allow investigation into his sex harassment allegation take the course.

Its reported the Mwebaze committed this offence when he was at his former station, before he was transferred to Bwera Church of Uganda, but the ‘ghosts’ of his previous actions have comeback to hunt him.

Bishop Twinomujuni told media that his office is still carrying out some investigations into the matter and if they find out that the claims were true, Canon Mwebaze will be dismissed from the Church with disgrace.

This report has come a few months after the Bishop of Namirembe Diocese, the Rt. Rev Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira suspending Rev. Ronald Kalende over fathering a child outside his wedlock

Rev. Kalende first denied responsibilities of fathering Perusi Nabiryo’s child, as he accused another Reverend Julius Matovu of Jjungo Parish of being responsible. However, after carrying DNA samples from the two possible fathers, it was confirmed that Kalende was the culprit.

But Bishop Luwalira expelled both Reverends, Kalende and Matovu from ever carrying out any church activities/responsibilities on behalf of Church of Uganda.