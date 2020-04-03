MTN Uganda has announced a donation of Ush 500 million towards the effort to fight against COVID 19 in Uganda.

MTN Uganda Chairman Charles Mbire revealed Friday evening that USh 300 million will be channelled through the Red Cross and Ush 200 million via National Water and Sewage Corporation as part of the costs for water distribution during the lockdown period.

Mr. Mbire said MTN stands with Ugandans during this trying times and is committed to support government efforts curb the spread of the deadly Corona Virus.