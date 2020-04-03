The Cabinet Minister of Health Dr Ruth Jane Aceng has sent a no hope message to singer Edrisa Musuuza aka Eddy Kenzo and other Ugandans who are stuck outside the country due to coronavirus pandemic.

Following President Museveni’s directive, the country was put on a lockdown with no passenger planes allowed to come or leave the country, thus forcing Ugandans who are abroad to remain there until the condition stabilizes.

Kenzo is among the stranded Ugandans and despite his several social media cry for help, he is still stuck in Ivory Coast where he had gone to perform at a music show.

Speaking about this matter on Thursday, Aceng said that the only advice she has for Kenzo and other Ugandans who are stuck outside the country, is to stay safe till the time is right for them to comeback home.

“Just look after yourself, maintain social distancing in the country you are in, follow guidelines set by the ministry of health of those particular countries, and time will come for you to come back home,” Aceng said.

However, Aceng’s statement came in time when Kenzo had already lost hope of receiving help from government, as he requested his fans to just pray for him.

“Lets stay safe and pray for one another, pray for me as I pray for you to overcome this crisis. Cases are accumulating each and every day here in Ivory Coast. People are honestly sick,” he shared recently.