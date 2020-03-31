Kabale district health department and the corona-virus surveillance team on Monday extracted samples of five people who recently traveled from Dubai for further verification amidst fears of Covid-19.

The Kabale district Acting Health officer Alfred Besigensi told Watchdog Uganda shortly after the district corona-virus surveillance meeting that following the fact that 90 percent of the Uganda’s confirmed cases all recently travelled from Dubai, the Ministry of Health directed them ensure that they Quarantine the returnees to avoid any possible spread of the virus.

Besigensi said that the five people have been under self quarantine for two weeks and did not show any signs of the Covid- 19 but signs of the virus can be detected even after fourteen days.

Besigensi said that the samples which have been taken will be taken to Uganda Virus Research Institute Entebbe.

The Kabale district corona-virus surveillance focal person Paddy Mwesigye decried that there some people who travelled from Rwanda and are being hidden by some locals in Kabale.

Mwesigye said that they have already reports that some Rwandan nationals are being hidden in areas of Mwanjari, Kitumba and Kirigime in Kabale Municipality but added that they have instituted a team which will work with police to ensure that those people are discovered.

Worldwide, the total number of infections recorded since the beginning of the outbreak reached more than 740,000. Some 156,000 people have recovered globally while more than 35,000 have died.