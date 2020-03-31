President Yoweri Museveni on Monday said people with expecting mothers or very sick people will first need to get permission from their area Resident District Commissioner (RDC) in order to use private means of transport to take them to health facilities.

The President issued the directive while announcing new stringent measures to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic that has so far taken over the world by storm. Uganda alone has 33 confirmed cases.

“In order to deal with some unavoidable health issues like mothers in child birth or very sick people, permission can be sought from the RDC to use private transport to take such a person to hospital,” Museveni said during his national address yesterday.

” Additionally, government vehicles that do not belong to UPDF, Police, Prisons or UWA will be pooled and deployed at the District Health Offices including the divisions of Kampala with their drivers, staying in tented compounds, ready to help in those health emergencies. Those vehicles will be under the command of the District Medical Officer.”

