Pastor Augustine Yiga of Revival Church Kawaala has been remanded to Luzira Prison for misleading the public regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pastor was on Monday charged with acting negligently which is likely to cause the spread of the virus.

He denied the charges and was remanded to Luzira prison until April 6 by the Mwanga Magistrate II Court.

Yiga was arrested last week Over false utterances and passing harmful propaganda relating to the current Corona Virus (COVID 19) pandemic in the country.

The Pastor is suspected to have said, in a video recording branded by BBS TV, that the Corona Virus is not in Uganda.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango, the video that went viral undermines government efforts in fighting the COVID 19 pandemic and exposes the public to dangers of laxity in observing the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health on its control and prevention.

“The action of Pastor Yiga promotes the spread of the COVID 19 and can therefore be considered as a direct attack on the people of the Republic of Uganda. Therefore, the suspect, who is currently detained at Old Kampala Police Station, will be interviewed to establish the motive behind the dangerous utterances, “said Onyango.

” We appeal to the public to desist from making false or alarming utterances concerning COVID 19 and disregard information not from authorized government structures.”