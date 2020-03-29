In December last year, the world was attacked by a dreaded virus called Coronavirus which emerged from China’s Wuhan province. Severally people around the world have since been infected.

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organisation officially declared the novel coronavirus a pandemic. It has so far killed thousands of people across the globe.

As per now according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University and Medicine, globally there are more than 666,211 confirmed cases, 30,864 deaths and 141,789 recovered patients. In Africa, there are over 4,111 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Currently out of 195 countries in the world, 177 have been infected.

According to the latest data by the Africa Centre for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, most countries on the continent have confirmed cases of Coronavirus. Some of the virus-free countries include; Lesotho, Comoros, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Burundi, Botswana, Sao Tome and Principe and Malawi.

Here are the African countries with coronavirus cases;

Country Cases deaths recovered

1. South Africa 709 1 31

2. Egypt 536 36 121

3. Algeria 454 29 31

4. Morocco 402 25 12

5. Tunisia 278 8 2

6. Burkina Faso 207 11 21

7. Ghana 141 5 2

8. Senegal 130 0 18

9. Mauritius 102 2 0

10. Cote d’Ivoire 101 0 3

11. Nigeria 97 1 3

12. Cameroon 91 2 2

13 Congo (Kinshasa) 65 6 2

14. Rwanda 60 0 0

15. Kenya 38 1 1

16. Uganda 30 0 0

17. Zambia 28 0 0

18. Madagascar 26 0 0

19. Togo 25 1 1

20. Mali 18 1 0

21. Ethiopia 16 0 1

22. Djibouti 14 0 0

23. Tanzania 14 0 1

24. Equatorial Guinea 12 0 0

25. Niger 10 0 1

26. Mozambique 8 0 0

27. Namibia 8 0 2

28. Seychelles 8 0 0

29. Gabon 7 1 0

30. Zimbabwe 7 1 0

31. Benini 6 0 0

32. Cabo Verde 6 1 0

33. Eritrea 6 0 0

34. Angola 5 0 0

35. Mauritania 5 0 0

36. Sudan 5 1 0

37. Congo (Brazzaville) 4 0 0

38. Central African Republic 3 0 0

39. Chad 3 0 0

40. The Gambia 3 1 0

41. Liberia 3 0 0

42. Libya 3 0 0

43.Somalia 3 0 0

44. Guinea Bissau. 2 0 0