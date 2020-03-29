Celebrity Priest Fr Deogratius Kiibi has been arrested for defying President Yoweri Museveni’s directive on religious gatherings.

Fr Kiibi was arrested on Sunday along with seven followers.

Recently, President Museveni suspended among others: religious and political gatherings as one of the measures to control the spread of coronavirus pandemic. Uganda has so far confirmed 30 cases.

According to the district Internal Security Officer, Captain Godfrey Matovu, the Mpigi Town Catholic Parish Priest was found in church with about seven members of the congregation conducting Mass.

He and his followers are currently detained at Mpigi Central Police Station pending further investigations.

The 33-year-old priest rose to fame after his homily at the late Mozwey Radio’s funeral in 2018.

Fr Kiibi was born on July 8, 1986 to a family of nine children – three girls and six boys.

His parents are Dr Augustine Kateregga, a doctor at Kaliisizo hospital and Teddy Nabayunga a nurse, who live in Kyotera district.

Fr Kiibi attended Bukinda Seminary in Kabale, Kisubi Seminary in Entebbe, Katigondo National Major Seminary in Masaka and Ggaba National Major Seminary before joining Pontifical Urban University, Rome in Italy. He also has a master’s degree in Journalism and Communication from Makerere University.

Kiibi was ordained priest by Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga in 2014. He worked in Ggoli parish in Mpigi district before he was transferred to Lubaga parish in 2015. In Ggoli, he headed the youth chaplaincy of the Ggoli Catholic Parish.

At Lubaga, Fr Kiibi was appointed information coordinator for the archdiocese, a position that influenced his going back to school to acquire a master’s degree in Journalism and Communication. He was later transferred to Mpigi Catholic Parish where he is currently serving as a Priest.