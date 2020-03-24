Four time presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye has requested the Uganda Police to now positively employ their expensive equipment to disinfect public places against coronavirus pandemic.

“The Police should now positively employ their (expensive) equipment to disinfect our public places- markets, bus & taxi-parks, streets etc.This can be conveniently done at night.

When #COVID19 is defeated, they can revert to their mischief!” Besigye tweeted on Monday.

Uganda has so far confirmed nine cases of coronavirus.

Last week, the former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president scoffed at government officials who made it a tendency to seek medical treatment abroad saying it was their time to suffer like ordinary Ugandans who undergo Uganda’s poor health care systems.

“I am amazed about the recently scaring virus called coronavirus. You see before they allowed us here we were requested to wash our hands. This new disease has no known vaccine in the world. And as you travel, you spread it if you are a patient of it anyway. So all countries are closing their borders to curb the spreading of the is COVID-19,” Besigye said.

“So our government officials here who have been stealing public funds to get special treatment from abroad have got problems. Because before when they would fall sick, they would fly to India for special treatment. Or to South Africa, which has better health care systems. We shall all use our own poor health systems that they created. Coronavirus has assisted us all; it will bring equality, which we have for long been wanting.”

According to Financial Times,the humanitarian costs of the coronavirus outbreak continue to mount, with more than 372,000 people infected globally. The number of people confirmed to have died as a result of the virus has now surpassed 16,300.

The virus’s proliferation has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, meaning it is spreading rapidly in different parts of the world. More than 180 countries have confirmed cases so far.

The epicentre of the coronavirus is now Europe, with the largest number of confirmed cases in Italy, and death tolls growing more quickly in Italy and Spain than they did in China at the same stage of the outbreak.