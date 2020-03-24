Two journalists were on Monday assaulted by Security forces in Kisoro district as they tried to cover the way police and the army are enforcing the Presidential directive of no more public gathering as a preventive measure against the deadly coronavirus.

Kate Atuzarirwe, a reporter attached to Vision Group and Banarbas Kamusiime of Voice of Muhabura FM radio were on Monday morning assaulted by Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) as they tried to gather information to keep the public updated about the prevailing circumstances on the COVID-19.

The two were crossing via Gatimba market opposite Stabex petrol station which had been gazetted as a no go area for the people to avoid congestion after a presidential directive on Wednesday last week.

Soldiers without asking who they were and what they were doing caned them seriously.

Atuzarirwe speaking to Watchdog Uganda said she showed soldiers her media card but they could not spare her.

Earlier in the morning, Francis Nizeyimana also working with Voice of Muhabura was almost assaulted by the army before he ran away leaving them behind.

Barnabas and Kate have recorded statements at Gatimba Community Police about their torture.

Barnabas has been taken to Kisoro hospital for medication after sustaining back injuries.

The Kisoro district Journalists Coordinator, Joshua Niyonshima condemned UPDF brutality against journalists.

Niyonshima said that in this trying moment, the army and police should work with Journalists to keep the public updated on the prevailing conditions and measures being taken to contain the pandemic.

The 35th UPDF battalion Commander Captain Bataringaya Nelson apologized on behalf of the army for their misconduct.