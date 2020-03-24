President Museveni will today at 4 pm address the nation after Health Minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng yesterday confirmed eight new cases of coronavirus, making the total number of the infected to nine people.

This will be the fourth time the President is addressing the nation in a period of two weeks.

Museveni is expected to pass more stringent measures to curb the spread of the pandemic.

The East African country last Saturday confirmed its first coronavirus case. The patient was of a 36 year old Ugandan male who arrived from Dubai aboard Ethiopian Airways.

Last week, the President announced suspension of all commercial flights effective March 22, 2020 at midnight.

Museveni also closed all border entry points, saying only 3 cargo crew will be allowed in the country.

Those entering the country in buses, boda bodas, on foot are not be allowed whether they are Ugandan nationals or otherwise.

“No passenger planes will be allowed to land in Uganda or leave. Only cargo planes and their crew members will be allowed in the country. Meanwhile, those sneezing should keep away from the public,” the President said while delivering additional measures on protecting Ugandans against the coronavirus pandemic.

During his national address last Wednesday, Museveni passed a directive banning several activities as a measure to control the spread of the virus in the country.

The directives were: Schools to be closed starting Friday for a month, banning religious/public gatherings for a month, Political and Cultural meetings were also banned, No more Travels to or from affected countries.

Wedding Ceremonies that gather lots of people were also banned. Burials are to be done by immediate relatives, no more gatherings in markets. No more travelling unless it’s necessary especially if using public transport and clubs, bars, concerts, cinemas, were also banned for a month.