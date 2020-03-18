Senior Magistrate Grade One, Valerian Tuhimbise has sent Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde to Luzira Prison less than a week after his arrest.

The former Security minister, who recently announced plans to contest against President Museveni at next year’s general polls, was charged with treason and two counts of unlawful possession of firearms.

Gen Tumukunde was arrested last Thursday after a joint security team raided his office in Kololo, Kampala. Later, 15 members of his consultative committee were arrested with his offices and houses searched by police and military.

Then, Police spokesman Fred Enanga said Gen. Tumukunde, while conducting media interviews uttered words that fostered hatred.

“Gen Tumukunde’s utterances in a series of radio and television interviews, which seek to foster hatred that might lead to inter-community violence, fomenting and glorifying violence in general. We also came to note that the victim was trying to call the neighbouring country (Rwanda) to support him in removing the current leadership (National Resistance Movement) with or without the ballot,” he said.

At City Hall Court on Wednesday, Gen. Tumukunde who appeared frail pleaded not guilty to the firearms charges.

However, he was advised not to plead to the treason charge, for it is a capital offense only triable by the High Court, a source told Watchdog Uganda.

“Retired Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde on the 13th day of march 202 at Impala Avenue Kololo in the Kampala District had in possession a modified AK 47 rifle No. 19865-BU3618 without holding a valid firearm certificate,” a police statement reads in part.

Also, the statement says he was found in possession of a Star Pistol No. EL-860030 without holding a valid firearm certificate.

He will re-appear in court on March 30.