Renowned media activist and blogger Martha Leah Nangalama has written to the embattled Presidential aspirant Lt.Gen Henry Tumukunde seeking to be entrusted with the responsibility of running his social media campaigns ahead of 2021.

Nangalama, a fierce Kampala regime critic based in Canada highlighted the inadequacy of information available on the Presidential hopeful across all social media platforms and concluded that he would definitely need her expert services in one way or the other for reasons of running a successful campaign.

When asked for a comment on the authenticity of the letter, she confirmed to this website that whereas she is not looking for a job, she would be willing to help in boosting Tumukunde’s social media campaign strategy should she be called upon, adding that there was no way one would effectively compete in a national election with a pathetic media strategy.

In as to why Tumukunde specifically and specially needed the services of the Canadian from Bududa, she emphasised the importance of information data science in delivering electoral victories on the African continent, with Countries Presidents like Uhuru Kenyata of Kenya, Cecil Rwamaphosa of South Africa, Peter Mutharica of Malawi Trump of the US, Bahari of Nigeria among others,being beneficiaries of the Canadian giant data science development.

Job application to manage Gen. Tumukunde’s social media Dear Gen. Henry Tumukunde (RTD), I am submitting my application to be your Social Media manager on all social media platforms. I come highly recommended by none other than Martha Leah Nangalama (my selfie). Well, you are going to need me one way or another. Your Twitter is nearly nothing. Your Fakebook is pathetic. You have no presence on Instagram. To boot, you have no Linkedin profile. Even your Wikipedia needs to be corrected. For this reason, you will hire me. You even have no Youtube channel. In 2015, you boasted that you had more dollars in your house than anyone could imagine. Well, now, you are going to use some of those dollars to pay me. WHY HIRE ME? Because I am a Ugandan.

Because I am an IT professional with over 25yrs of documented work experience in the Information Technology field.

Because I was on social media before you joined it.

Because I was on the Internet when you were just getting out of the bush.

Because I am fluent in English. I speak French too. I am fluent in Luganda and Lumasaba depending on who you ask. Well, as you will remember, elections are won by Data Science. Ask Uhuru, Raila, Ramaphosa, Mnangagwa, Trump and Buhari… many more others. If you dig deep, you will find that Canadian Big Data Scientists helped to win those elections. You might have heard of Cambridge Analytica. Yes, this is where you are heading. Apart from the above, here is my Linkedin profile (likely needs editing to include that I have published a book about the Bush War and your boss President Yoweri Museveni PLUS having been working in media for the last 7yrs). I look forward to hearing from you. MARTHA LEAH NANGALAMA

Moncton, Canada

Bududa, Uganda *** PS: I can do all the work remotely. In these days of Corona, no one is flying anywhere for face to fake meetings.