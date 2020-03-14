A total of 66 UPDF engineers have completed a Four(04) months Engineering Battalion course intake 09 at Uganda Rapid Deployment Capability Centre(URDCC).

The course which was facilitated by the USA marines had heavy equipment, Utilities, Supply and Civil engineering sections.

Presiding over the closing ceremony, the Commandant URDCC Brig Gen Peter Gaetano Omola congratulated graduands upon successfully completing the course and urged them to make good use of the skills acquired.

“I know it has not been easy for the 04 months you have been here, go and put those good skills you have acquired to good use,” said Brig Omola.

He thanked the US government for the great support both in equipment and human resource which has enabled smooth running of the course.

He concluded that, this course is relevant because it will improve UPDF’s capabilities through mobility, counter mobility and surviverbility in operations.

The representative of the US embassy Lt Robinson attributed these courses to the good diplomatic relations between Uganda and the US.

He urged soldiers to relay the skills they have acquired to their colleagues in their units who did not get the opportunity to attend the course.

In a related development, 16 UPDF officers had earlier in the day completed a two weeks Operation Staff Officers Course intake 04 at URDCC Jinja.

The Chief of staff URDCC Brig Gen Johnson Muma, while presiding over the function,said UPDF takes training as priority and officers must always embrace it to improve their skills and empower themselves with knowledge to build capacity for continuity of UPDF operational strategy.

Furthermore,he noted that UPDF relates with other armies across the world and thus the need for such courses.

He congratulated participants upon the exemplary performance on the course and urged them to not only practice the knowledge acquired but also pass it over to other officers in their respective formations.

Present at both functions were representatives of Commandants from sister training schools,Senior officers from Jinja Cantonment among others.